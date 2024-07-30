Advertisement
Te Waimate Woolshed: Repairing a 169-year-old icon still in use today

3 mins to read
The back of Te Waimate Woolshed while undergoing repairs. Photo / Michael Simpson

Te Waimate Woolshed was built in 1855 and is still in use to this day, so it makes sense it needs the odd renovation from time to time.

The historic place, which Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga says is the South Island’s oldest working woolshed, recently underwent specialist repairs.

Built in 1855 by the Studholme Brothers, the Te Waimate Woolshed was a busy place; 100,000 sheep were shorn annually in the 22 shearing stands.

The woolshed has stayed in continual use to the present.

However, constant use made its mark, and in late 2022 the back side of the woolshed was sinking.

The piles were rotting in the damp ground, beneath a build-up of sheep debris.

Through a grant from Heritage New Zealand’s Heritage Preservation Incentive Fund, Henry and Katie Studholme, who run the woolshed, employed builder Michael Simpson to get started on timber repairs.

Simpson, of Waimate, is no stranger to repairing heritage buildings.

“My dad was a good old-fashioned builder and he taught me many of the skills I use - from foundations, framing, roofing through to full finishing.

“I’ve always been interested in heritage buildings.

“You have to react to what you find, and it’s fun to discover stuff as you go along.”

Simpson has been working part-time on the woolshed for over a year, rebuilding the south side from the ground up.

He has now repaired most of the totara joists, piles and beams, by splicing in new wood.

Michael Simpson at Te Waimate Station. Photo / Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga
“The quality of the totora timber is extraordinary,” he said.

“Even the wood that was under mud and water only needed about 300mm replaced off the ends.

“There’s been very little wastage as I’ve been able to reuse most of the original wood.

“I’ve worn out many saw blades because the wood is so hard.”

Henry Studholme was also impressed with Simpson’s approach.

“Other builders might have said “we’ll rip the whole wall out, prop it up, rebuild it.

“Whereas Michael has listened to the building.

Detail of repaired totara joists and beams, with new wood spliced in. Photo / Michael Simpson
“He’s jacked the back wall up in sections and dealt with each piece of timber on a case-by-case basis.”

The project is immensely satisfying for Simpson.

“This woolshed has been added on to four or five times and uses so many different joinery techniques.

“Part of the pleasure of it is I’m continuing to learn and to refine my skills.”

The change to the building is clear to see, with the roof line of the south side now straight instead of sunken.

“Once the work is done, it will hopefully see our boys out,” Studholme said.

