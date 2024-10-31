It’s a time to celebrate, a time and place for the kids to have a fun day, and a period for a proud and tight-knit community to come together again.
The annual Te Puna School Country Fair is back in business tomorrow, Saturday, November 2, after the Covid pandemic lockdown forced it into mothballs four years ago.
That was a tough decision.
“We were all ready and prepared for the last fair, which was meant to happen a week after lockdown. Then we had to pull the pin,” Te Puna School PTA’s Leyna Thompson said.
But that was four years ago, times have changed — and tomorrow the show goes on in a beautiful rural setting with traditional rural games like gumboot throwing and tug-of-war.