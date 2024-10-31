There will be entrepreneur stalls where some of the school’s 255 pupils will showcase their skills with products they have made — baked items and crafts.

Out on the tennis court, another bunch of kids will hold competitions like the shooting hoops in a minute.

You can ride on anything from a pony to a tractor.

But skip breakfast because there’s a cafe, food trucks and a hāngī.

There will be dance displays and a mountain bike display.

And there’s something called a “pig in the barrow” — a papier-mache pig’s head surrounded with goodies and then raffled.

The pig proper, a processed one, is apparently in the chiller and can be claimed later.

The fair opens at 9.30am on Saturday, November 2 and runs through to 1.30pm.

“That seems early, but by then most people have had enough high excitement,” Thompson said.

Te Puna School Country Fairs have traditionally pulled thousands, and the weather forecast seems to be promising another bumper turnout.

Bring cash, is the advice from Thompson — lots of small change.

Te Puna School is on the corner of Borell and Te Puna Roads.

From town on State Highway 2, turn right at Te Puna roundabout.

- SunLive