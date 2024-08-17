“Often, it’s this age group that’s at a higher risk of feeling isolated because they’ve moved out of home and away from their friends.
“Shanice has a way of prioritising wellness and making it normal to talk about it.”
Craig said Young Farmers was now active around the region and getting noticed for what it brought to the community.
“They’ve run gumboot throwing and a rope-pull at the Whakatāne Wild Food Festival and were also at the Te Puke A&P Show.
“Connection is the key as well as the volunteer work they’re doing.”
Both Te Puke Young Farmers and Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust encourage rural property owners and workers to check in on their neighbours, family and friends and to reach out if they need a hand or someone to talk to.