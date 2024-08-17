“Farming can be quite isolating because it’s easy to get into the habit of working and then sitting at home,” she said.

“Getting off-farm is huge because otherwise it can just be you talking to your boss and if you’ve had a bad day at work, that leaves no one to chat to about it.”

The group recently rallied to help a couple shift off their farm.

“They were over the moon when we sent the committee over to help clean up,” Young said.

“They’d lived there for 20 years so it was a big job and they were pretty overwhelmed.

“It was good to see smiles on their faces.”

She finds giving back to older generations hugely satisfying.

“There are times they’ve helped us, so there’s a lot of respect for older farmers.

“All our members are full-time workers so we finish our daily jobs then go help wrap silage stacks or pick up bales in our off time.

Te Puke Young Farmers loading bales onto a trailer.

“We’re open to any jobs that will help our community.”

As chairwoman, Young is extending the geographical range to the entire region; from Edgecumbe and Whakatāne and across west of Tauranga.

She has opened membership to all 18- to 31-year-olds - a move that Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust co-ordinator, Jodie Craig, is grateful for.

“Other young farmer organisations have died out in the Bay of Plenty so it’s really important to have this welcoming, non-judgemental group to bring together the younger community,” Craig said.

Te Puke Young Farmers hard at work.

“Often, it’s this age group that’s at a higher risk of feeling isolated because they’ve moved out of home and away from their friends.

“Shanice has a way of prioritising wellness and making it normal to talk about it.”

Craig said Young Farmers was now active around the region and getting noticed for what it brought to the community.

“They’ve run gumboot throwing and a rope-pull at the Whakatāne Wild Food Festival and were also at the Te Puke A&P Show.

“Connection is the key as well as the volunteer work they’re doing.”

Both Te Puke Young Farmers and Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust encourage rural property owners and workers to check in on their neighbours, family and friends and to reach out if they need a hand or someone to talk to.



