Young stock are grazed on 167ha, with this land interspersed with 5.5ha of mature forestry and 7.83ha of native plants to offset greenhouse gas emissions.

A small number of livestock are also raised for dairy units in the Waikato.

One of the most significant initiatives has been the continual development of kiwifruit orchards while leaving much of the natural environment untouched.

This has been done by developing the tops of hills and keeping marginal land for native plantings or low-impact dry stock grazing.

The judges noted that careful planning and site selection helped minimise nutrient run-off, soil biology disturbance and loss of topsoil.

The strategic planting of native trees stabilised steep slopes and offset greenhouse gas emissions, further enhancing the farm’s ecological footprint.

By leveraging advanced technology, Dyer precisely targets water and fertiliser to where they are needed most, reducing waste and minimising environmental impact.

He is trialling the use of drones to spot-spray weeds – rather than blanket spraying – further reducing the use of chemicals and protecting the sensitive ecosystem.

The judges observed that Dyer and Atkinson constantly planned for the future, making thoughtful decisions around the impacts on people and the environment.

The judges were impressed by the team’s holistic approach that combined robust management practices with a deep commitment to environmental stewardship.

“Kiwi Heights exemplifies a successful business that genuinely cares for the environment, the wellbeing of their people, and long-term sustainability,” they said.

“They are not afraid to adopt technology early, leveraging it to enhance efficiency and drive innovation.”

Dyer and Atkinson will join the supreme winners from the 10 other regions in the Ballance Farm Environment Awards and be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June.

The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

Dyer and Atkinson also won the following awards:

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award

Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

FMG Risk Management Award

Zespri Kiwifruit Orchard Award

Other Bay of Plenty Ballance Farm Environment Awards winners

Canice O’Sullivan and Georgia Mischefski-Gray – Ywari Farms, Whakatāne

Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

NZFET Innovation Award

Brent and Antonia Mountfort — Mountfort Pūriri Farm, Whakatāne

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

NZFET Biodiversity Award

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Farming for the Future Award



