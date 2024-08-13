“There’s always a reason not to enter, and that’s something you need to put behind you and just take the plunge.”

The awards, facilitated by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation in sustainable farming and growing within the primary sector.

Entrants go through a judging process where rural peers and agribusiness professionals provide valuable feedback, commendations and recommendations.

Judges take a comprehensive approach, evaluating the entire farm system, including water and soil management, climate stewardship, biodiversity, waste management, team and community wellbeing, business health, biosecurity and animal care.

Sarah Harris, general manager of the trust, said farmers and growers at any stage of their sustainability journey should get involved.

“Being part of the awards programme is an excellent way to gain constructive feedback on your business, help identify your strengths, and learn from others who are passionate about the food and fibre sector.”

The awards also feature a Catchment Group Showcase, which recognises the efforts of a rural community working together to improve water quality, promote good on-farm practices and sustainable land management, and encourage positive environmental and farmer wellbeing outcomes.

Hamish (left) and Simon Guild were named the 2024 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

Entries are open until October, with initial farm visits taking place before the end of the year.

Eleven regional awards events will follow in March and April 2025, where a regional supreme winner will be selected from each region.

These winners will be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s national showcase at Tākina in Wellington on June 18, 2025.

The winners of the trophy will become the National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing for 2025.

Entries can be made online at nzfeawards.org.nz