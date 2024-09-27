The Grey District Council has asked the Ministry for the Environment to investigate the process that led to a company being given consents for a private dump directly above the Greymouth water treatment plant.
Mayor Tania Gibson says her council is not satisfied the Taylorville Resource Park landfill is safe and has not been able to resolve the issue of how consents were granted by the West Coast Regional Council.
Neither the council nor the dump’s neighbours nor local iwi were consulted when the West Coast Regional Council consented to the dumping of demolition and construction waste on private land at Coal Creek.
The company – whose directors are also directors of Timaru-based Paul Smith Earthmoving - was served with an abatement notice in March by the Environmental Protection Authority, after tests showed an unlined sediment pond was leaching contaminated water.