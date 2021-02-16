Taranaki Dog Trials: Whangamomona event successful, competitors do well

Lloyd Downs from Aotuhia and his dog competing in the event. Photo/ Suppplied.

Whangamomona kicked off the Taranaki dog trial season with great weather, courses and hospitality.

Everyone was given a fair go to make the most of their run. Even though the heading entries were down slightly, the two hunt courses had 100 dogs on each.

Taranaki competitors won three of the four open events. Lloyd Duffy (Hāwera) won first place in the Short Head and Hard with Guv 98 points, already winning this same event at Whangamomona last year with the same dog.

Bryce Jensen (Inglewood) is off to a good start winning the Zig Zag Hunt with his dog Jane 97.5 points and fourth with Turk 96.25 points. He also came third in the Straight Hunt with Turk 97.25 and Sam Bishop (Stratford) winning this event with Cody 97.75 points.

Robyn Stephens (Te Kuiti) is a regular visitor to the Whangamomona trials. She won the Long Head with Jake and 97 points. She was only half a point behind Lloyd Duffy in the Short Head and Yard.

The next Taranaki trials to be held are Mangaehu-Stratford held on February 19 and 20.

Results:

Event one - Long Head judged by Garry Walker. 1st: Robyn Stephens and Jake 97, 2nd: Ken Lobb and Kris 96.5, 3rd: James McFarlane and Wock 95.5, 4th: John Peterson and Max 94.5, 5th: Bernie Gower and Phillip 94. 1st Intermediate: James McFarlane and Wock 95.5. 1st Maiden: Steve Murphy and Edge 92.

Event two - Short Head and Yard judged by Gavin Drake. 1st: Lloyd Duffy and Guv 98, 2nd: Robyn Stephen and Knight 97.5, 3rd: Steve Murphy and Lace 96, 4th: John Peterson and Max 95.75, 5th: Steve Murphy and Edge 95. 1st Intermediate: Robyn Stephens and Knight 97.5. 1st Maiden: Steve Murphy and Edge 95.

Event three - Zig Zag Hunt judged by Fraser Taylor. 1st: Bryce Jensen and Jane 97.5, 2nd: Brett Kirkland and Rosie 97, 3rd: Trevor Rumbal and Cooper 96.5, 4th Bryce Jensen and Turk 96.25, 5th: Stuart Child and Kaz 96. 1st Intermediate: Brett Kirkland and Rosie 97. 1st Maiden: Hamish Neal and Pine 92.

Event four - Straight Hunt judhed by Dan Jury. 1st: Sam Bishop and Cody 97.75, 2nd: Maurice Yearbury and Sledge 97.5, 3rd Bryce Jensen and Turk 97.25, 4th: Brett Kirkland and Bro 97, 5th Bruce Parkinson and Tex 96.75. 1st Intermediate: Maurice Yearbury and Sledge 97.5. 1st Maiden: Brad Bielski and Seige 95.75.