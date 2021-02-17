Website of the Year

The Country

Taranaki Ayrshire Club holds annual show at Stratford showgrounds

2 minutes to read

Winner of the supreme championship, Te Awhata Lots Jena, owned by Neko McDonald (right), with judge Jonathan Glentworth. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Press

The Taranaki Ayrshire Club held its annual show on January 21 at the Stratford showgrounds.

The judge was Jonathan Glentworth.

Results:
Open yearling: 1st Neko McDonald, Te Awhata Lots Jena, 2nd A and H Jane, Southwind Queen Bernadette. Novice yearling: 1st B and M McDonald, Snowline V Evening, 2nd B and M McDonald, Snowline Natasha, 3rd B and R Stachurski, Kiteroa Cream Precious. Open heifer calf: 1st A and H Jane, Southwind Apricot Flame ET, 2nd Neko McDonald, Clearview Tayla, 3rd A and H Jane, Southwind Angelica ET. Novice heifer calf: 1st B and M McDonald, Snowline Spark Jess, 2nd A and H Jane, Southwind Port Wine ET, 3rd A and H Jane, Southwind Purity ET. School calf (5-9 years): 1st Cooper Simmons, 2nd Ollie Dingle, 3rd Amber Megaw. School calf (10-13 years): 1st Max Simmons, 2nd Felix McDonald, 3rd Sam Stachurski. Champion school calf: Cooper Simmons, reserve: Max Simmons. Champion female: Neko McDonald, Te Awhata Lot Jena, reserve: A and H Jane, Southwind Apricot Flame ET, honorable mention: Cooper Simmons, Snowline Spark Lovelace. Young handlers (5-13 years): 1st Sam Stachurski, 2nd Benji Dingle, 3rd Felix McDonald. Young handlers (14-21 years): 1st Matthew O'Rourke, 2nd Charlotte Stachurski, 3rd Neko McDonald. Two females yearlings/calves: 1st Neko McDonald, 2nd A and H Jane, 3rd B and M McDonald. Two females, same sire: 1st A and H Jane, Kiteroa Bonny Blue Silver, 2nd B and M McDonald, Rosemoor Spark, 3rd B and M McDonald, Palmyre Tri Star Burdette. Bull calf: 1st A and H Jane, Southwind Burds Zulu, 2nd D and R Simons, Mossy Secret Lock. Bull calf and 2 heifer calves: 1st A and H Jane, 2nd D and R Simons. Yearling heifer (novice exhibitor): 1st Neko McDonald, Te Awhata Lots Jena, 2nd B and R Stachurski, Kiteroa Cream Precious. Heifer calf (novice exhibitor): 1st Neko McDonald, Clearview Tayla, 2nd B and R Stachurski, Balmaine Para Ruru, 3rd B and R Stachurski, Balmaine Preds Trixie. Supreme Champion: Neko McDonald, Te Awhata Lots Jena.

