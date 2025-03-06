Advertisement
Home / The Country

Stuart Neill of Pukatea Dairy Farms named regional supreme winner in Canterbury Ballance Farm Environment Awards 2025

The Country
3 mins to read

Canterbury Ballance Farm Environment Awards 2025 judges said Stuart Neill and Pukatea Dairy Farms consistently choose to do the right thing, rather than the easy thing.

A dedication to water quality and soil health, plus fewer milkings a week, helped Stuart Neill take out the Canterbury Ballance Farm Environment Awards regional supreme title.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards, held last night and run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, champion sustainable farming and growing.

Judges said the 221ha (200ha effective) dairy farm in the Amuri Basin set a benchmark for balancing productivity with environmental responsibility.

Neill has led this dairy farm partnership for nearly three decades.

The judges commended Pukatea Dairy Farms for its holistic approach to sustainability, integrating environmental, financial and social considerations into every aspect of the business.

They highlighted Neill’s wetland management and riparian planting efforts, describing them as a true investment in the future.

Neill’s dedication to water quality has been a defining feature of his farming approach for over 20 years.

His investment in drainage systems, sediment traps and riparian planting has significantly reduced nutrient and sediment loss into waterways, resulting in some of the lowest water nitrate levels in the Amuri Basin.

Soil health is another focus, with meticulous testing and nutrient management ensuring inputs are tailored to specific soil types and crop needs.

This approach has optimised productivity while minimising environmental impact.

Another transformation has been the decision to reduce milkings from 14 per week to 10.

This shift, driven by a desire to improve animal welfare and enhance work-life balance for the farm team, has delivered positive results for both the herd and overall sustainability.

Neill’s commitment to social responsibility is evident in his strong focus on people.

He has fostered a dedicated and skilled workforce by creating a positive work environment and investing in employee training and development.

Judges praised his ability to build relationships and networks that drove better outcomes for people, animals, and the environment.

In awarding the Regional Supreme Award, judges described Pukatea Dairy Farms as an outstanding operation that consistently chooses to do the right thing, rather than the easy thing.

The farm’s long-term environmental initiatives, strategic grazing practices and commitment to ethical and sustainable farming serve as an inspiration to others in the industry.

Neill will join the supreme winners from the 10 other regions involved in the Ballance Farm Environment Awards and be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June.

The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

Neill also won the following awards:

  • DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award
  • Environment Canterbury Water Quality Award
  • FMG Risk Management Award

Other Canterbury Ballance Farm Environment Award winners

Matt and Heidi Hart — Pye Group: Long Lane Farm, Rakaia

  • Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award
  • Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award
  • Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award
  • Norwood Farming Efficiency Award
  • Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

Will Wilding — Te Mania Angus, Cheviot

  • Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award
  • NZFET Biodiversity Award
  • NZFET Innovation Award

James and Samara Wright — Forest Creek Station, Rangitata Gorge

  • NZFET Climate Recognition Award

Catchment Group Showcase

The awards also highlighted the Hurunui District Landcare Group, as part of the Catchment Group Showcase.

Established in 2016, Hurunui District Landcare Group now encompasses more than 300 North Canterbury farmers with an overarching goal of supporting and empowering members to farm in a way that is appreciated and understood by the wider community.

Among its projects, the group has facilitated the planting of more than 65ha of native forest and 15.5ha of riparian planting across member farms, contributing significantly to the region’s biodiversity.


