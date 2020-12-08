Stratford kids' trout fishing day: Plenty of spaces available

Maria Mestron with her catch netted by Brian Davies. Photo/ Supplied

There are still plenty of places available, but time is running out if you want to participate in the 23rd annual Stratford kids' trout fishing day.

The event will run on December 12 from 8am, with the last fishing time-slot at 12.45pm. All fishing gear is supplied and with the help of Stratford Fishing Section members and volunteers, children will be able to fish for 300 good-sized rainbow trout.

At the event's conclusion at 1pm the nets will be removed and the remaining rainbow trout will be available to anglers who hold a current trout fishing licence.

Licences are free to children under 12 years old at the start of the current angling season (October 1) and a whole season licence for under 18s costs $27, with a 24-hour licence for this age-group costing $5.

Past experience has shown that trout remain within a few hundred metres of the release point for weeks after the event, complementing the angling provided by the Patea River's wild brown trout population.

There is a bag limit of two trout per angler per day and anglers must cease fishing for the day once they have killed their second fish.

This event is made possible by a grant from the Taranaki Electricity Trust to cover the cost of the trout and event expenses.

Time-slots can be booked by visiting or ringing the Stratford Information Centre on 0800 765 6708. The fishing day takes place December 12 from 8am.

■ Fish & Game is a not for profit public body and all licence fees go back to the management of the resource.