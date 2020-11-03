Stihl Timbersports joins 2021 NZ Rural Games in The Square

Jack Jordan competing at the 2019 New Zealand Rural Games. Jack won the 2017 Fonterra Young Rural Sportsperson Award.

Stihl Timbersports New Zealand has announced it is joining the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games after several years of being based at National Fieldays.

The games are held in Te Marae o Hine (The Square) in Palmerston North from March 12- March 14, 2021, and include New Zealand men's, ladies and rookie championships.

Steve Hollander said Timbersports is the woodchopping event of the year and the winners go on to represent New Zealand at the World Championships.

"Timbersports is the creme de la creme event.

"It's a real sight to see the top athletes in the country compete on the open stage.

"You get to witness their impressive skill and precision."

To accommodate the two-day event, the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games will now run over three days.

Stihl marketing manager Stace Hall said the games are perfect for Timbersports.

"We've watched the Rural Games and the Rural Sports Awards grow – Palmerston North now has the platform to truly celebrate rural sports, the sports that helped build our nation," said Hall.

"We're expecting to see a huge crowd at the Rural Games and look forward to hearing the roar of chainsaws in The Square."

"The public will get to see the passion and determination of the best timbersports athletes in New Zealand, and by default, that means the world."

The two-day event starts March 12, 10am-4pm with the Stihl Timbersports New Zealand ladies championship and the Stihl Timbersports New Zealand rookies championship.

The mens event will be March 13, 10am-4pm.

The NZ Rural Games will be held only if New Zealand is at alert level 1 or lower.

The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors including Palmerston North City Council and the Government.