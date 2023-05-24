As well as the sheep that died, another 28 were lacking sufficient food because of poor grazable pasture and low-quality feeding baleage. File photo / NZH file

A Southland farmer found with several dead ewes and lambs on his property and other sheep too weak to stand, has been fined $7500.

Neville Stewart Harper, 62, was sentenced in the Invercargill District Court on 12 charges under the Animal Welfare Act for failing to look after his sheep.

Last July, an inspector from the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) and a veterinarian inspected Harper’s farm and found eight dead sheep, six ewes and two lambs, within 500 metres of his home.

Three others were unresponsive and had to be euthanised, while 28 sheep were lacking sufficient food because of poor grazable pasture and low-quality feeding baleage.

MPI regional manager animal welfare Murray Pridham said Harper was an experienced farmer who knew what he needed to do to feed and provide for his animals.

“The deaths of these animals were preventable if he had lived up to his responsibilities under the code of welfare for sheep.”

Harper was ordered to destock the property within 24 hours under an Animal Welfare Act Notice of Direction.

But two days later sheep were seen at another property owned by Harper without sufficient feed, water and shelter.

“Clearly, he knew what he needed to do to look after his animals and should have acted to prevent their suffering.

“It should not have had to take a legal directive for him to take responsibility for their welfare.”

MPI wants any member of the public who is aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 00 83 33.

