Snow falling on Hawke's Bay hills - in mid October

A light dusting of snow at Rocky Hill Station, Puketitiri, at 8am on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

If the Northland rugby team flying into Napier on Thursday could see the hills over Hawke's Bay, they might have felt a chill in their spines.

Snow - albeit not massive - fell on the hills around Puketitiri as a cold front snapped the region back to winter in mid-October.

With all eyes on the Ranfurly Shield defence at McLean Park on Friday night, fans who want Northland to head back empty handed will be keeping one eye on an iffy forecast.

Showers are expected to throughout the day on Friday, but are forecast to clear just in time for the Magpies to run rampant at 7pm.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said while there is a "small possibility" rain could dampen the mood at McLean Park, the rain should have stopped by kick-off.

"There shouldn't be any lingering wet weather by 7pm on Friday," Ferris said. "There is a small chance, but that is towards the low end of the scale."

The temperature at 7pm on Friday night in Napier will be 12 degrees Celsius.

Ferris said while it's unusual for a cold snap to bring snow fall in the region at this time of year, spring can be an unpredictable season.

"We're definitely getting towards the end of the year where these types of things get less and less likely as things start to warm up," he said.

"But even in spring we do see cold southerly changes come through that have a bit of a bite and bring about these low snow events."

Heavy rainfall and snow to 800 metres, possibly affecting the Napier-Taupo Rd, were predicted for the region on Thursday evening.

A Road Snowfall Warning was in place for State Highway 5 until 9pm on Thursday, as snow may affect the summit of the road.

Snow has fallen in Puketitiri, Hawke's Bay, on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

While the damp weather may be a worry for rugby goers, Central Hawke's Bay farmer Matt Wade welcomed Thursday's downpour.

Wade, vice-president of Federated Farmers, said he had 40mm of rain at his Takapau farm on Wednesday night.

"Farmers are happy. It was definitely needed," he said. "It'll help us get through Christmas with that.

"The only risk would be the young summer crops, but the rain is not heavy enough to damage it hopefully."

Eastern District Police warned drivers to take care on the region's roads.

"Make sure you watch your speed and you're following distances in the adverse weather and drive to the conditions, which may mean driving slower that the posted limit," a police spokeswoman said.

A Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group spokesman also issued a warning to take care.

"It's pretty chilly out there and driving conditions on the Napier-Taupō road (SH5) could still be a little dicey," he said.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree temperatures will begin to rise on Saturday, as thousands descend on Hastings Racecourse for the Livamol Classic - Bostock New Zealand Spring Racing Carnival.

Crabtree said light winds, cloudy periods and some morning frost can be expected on the day.

Hastings and Napier will see highs of 17C on Saturday, with overnight lows of 6C and 7C respectively.