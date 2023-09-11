Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer.

Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer is stepping down after five and a half years in the role.

A statement from the company last week said Limmer would stay in his role during the transition to a new chief executive and would remain involved with the company in a strategic role.

Limmer previously worked for Zespri for nine years, including as chief operating officer and general manager for China.

He replaced Dean Hamilton, who navigated the joint venture with China’s Shanghai Maling.

Silver Fern Farms Ltd co-chairman Rob Hewett said he regretfully accepted Limmer’s resignation and that he was very grateful for his “immense contribution” to the business and industry during his tenure.

“Since joining Silver Fern Farms, Simon has doubled down on the company’s Plate to Pasture market-led strategy and he will leave a business which is in great health and with a clear direction.

“While the company’s financial performance, investment and returns have all increased under Simon’s tenure, one of the biggest contributions he has made has been to the development of culture and leadership,” Hewett said.

Earlier this year, Silver Fern Farms released its full-year results that showed an after-tax profit of $189.3 million, up $85.5m on the previous year, revenue up from $2.7 billion to $3.3b and ebitda of $301.3m, up from $179.7m.

The board would now begin the process of recruiting Limmer’s replacement, which was expected to take until the start of next year but it would continue to utilise his expertise and experience in a different capacity.

While he would miss the role, Limmer said it was the right time to “pass on the baton”.

“I’ve always felt that this length of time is about the right tenure for a chief executive, but I am really passionate about Silver Fern Farms and the industry.

“It has been a very tough decision for me to take this step and consider new horizons.

“However, I feel that now’s the time for an injection of new energy and perspective into the business,” he said.

While conscious that global market conditions had created some immediate challenges, those would pass and he was confident in the company’s strategy and ability, he said.