New Zealand captain Guy Peacock (right) shakes hands with Australian captain Mick Hudson. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand sheep dog trial team captain Guy Peacock tells Kem Ormond how he learned the tricks of the trade from his first championship dog, Hutton.

As an 18-year-old Smedley farm cadet, Guy Peacock had the opportunity to have his own dog and attend sheep dog trials.

In fact, it was expected that all the cadets enter their dogs into the local A&P show competitions.

That was when a good 4-5yr old broken-in sheep dog would cost you $800-$1000.

It is much tougher for young shepherds nowadays, as a similar dog will set you back $5000 plus.

The first championship dog he had was a heading dog called Hutton, which he bought as a pup and trained whilst attending Smedley Station in the mid 90′s.

He was an absolute natural when it came to working sheep.

As Peacock put it “Hutton taught me everything I know”.

It was this dog’s ability and determination that really set Peacock on the path of success he has had as a sheep dog trialist.

With the seed sown, Peacock wanted to learn more and getting a job on Tuatane Station alongside manager Bob Bryson, a top sheepdog trialist, was a great opportunity to gain more knowledge about the art of sheep dog trialing.

Since Hutton’s passing, there has been Pound, Frank, Falcon, Tom, Chief and Slim, all showing their talent at championship level, along with several other open class dogs, but Hutton, who Falcon and Slim are both descendants of, was the one who started it all for him.

Guy Peacock's dogs Chief and Slim are ready for action. Photo / Supplied

Peacock has represented New Zealand three times, competing against Australia, the first time in 2018 as part of the four-man team in Sydney, in 2019 in Nelson, and again as captain of the New Zealand team in 2022, in Tasmania.

Sacrifices and dedication, as well as a good dog, are what it takes to make a winning partnership.

“It is the quality of time spent with a dog that makes all the difference,” Peacock said.

The evenings are when Peacock manages to find that quality time with his dogs.

During the day, Peacock is a fertiliser consultant for Waipukurau-based PFP fertiliser, and after a day dealing with fertiliser, he has 72 hectares at Te Uri, Dannevirke, that needs attending to.

Shepherding is a natural progression into sheep dog trialling, if you are keen, you need to find the right dog.

Often it is the dog that seems to find you in a strange sort of way and each dog needs to be trained on its own merits. You will soon know whether you have found the right dog.

There are plenty of seasoned trialists out there and if you show you are keen to learn, they will find the time to offer encouragement and advice. Plus, check out the local sheep dog trial clubs in your area, they are always keen for new members.

Peacock often runs training days or gives his time at shows to work with owners of sheep dogs, teaching them simple commands and foolproof methods to enable them to get the most out of their dogs, to enjoy working them, and to make their dogs the best it can be.

That special dog will be the difference between competing at sheep dog trials and being a successful sheep dog trialist.

You just have to hope that special dog finds you!