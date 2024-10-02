Last year's NZ Merino Shears open shearing champion, Leon Samuels, in action in a transtasman test win at the Golden Shears in Masterton in March. Photo / Pete Nikolaison

The world’s biggest, and possibly only, merino shearing and woolhandling championships are expected to attract more than 150 competitors to Alexandra in Central Otago on Friday and Saturday.

With many seasonally based in the area, it will be the first outing in a Shearing Sports New Zealand season of almost 60 competitions on an almost weekly basis – through to Easter Monday in mid-April 2025.

But the New Zealand Merino Shears, held in local sports and community venue Molyneaux Stadium, is the only one dedicated to merino shearing, with over 1200 wethers from Northburn Station and Merino Ridge being shorn, each estimated to be cutting 5-6kg of fine wool.

Competition chairman Lane McSkimming said that while the fleeces were big, they were also “beautiful” cutting.

There is open and senior shearing and open, senior and junior woolhandling, the two open events each attracting over 50 competitors.