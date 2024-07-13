The prizegiving line-up after the Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports New Zealand team in a shearing test match at Martel, France, on July 12, 2024. Photo / Supplied.

The Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports New Zealand shearing team has scored its second double on a six-match tour of the UK and Europe.

The latest successes came at the French championships, in the medieval southwest France town of Martel where shearers David Buick, of Pongaroa, and Jack Fagan, of Te Kuiti, beat the French team of brothers Gilles and Pierre Grancher in a rare New Zealand test on the continent.

Fagan had also won the French final in 2016 and 2017, following father Sir David Fagan’s exit from 33 years in open-class shearing with victory in the event in 2015.

The wins today came just two days after a similar double at the Great Yorkshire Show, which included a win over the English team of Adam Berry and Nick Greaves

The Kiwis have now won two of the first three tests on the annual northern tour that culminates with a three-test series against Wales, at the Cothi Shears next Saturday, the Royal Welsh Show on July 24, and the Corwen Shears on July 27.