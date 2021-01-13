Shearing: Megan Whitehead makes solid start to record attempt

Megan Whitehead in action early today.

Megan Whitehead has made a solid start to her attempt at the solo women's nine-hours strongwool lamb shearing record of 648.

The 24-year-old Gore shearer began her attempt early this morning at the Grant Brothers' Gore woolshed, getting through 153 sheep in the first run.

Emily Welsh sheared 144 sheep in her first run in 2007 when she set the solo women's nine-hours strongwool lamb shearing record of 648 (72 an hour). The previous record of 541 had been set in 1989.

Whitehead, a daughter of former shearers Quentin Whitehead and Tina McColl, is already the joint holder of one world record, the four-stand eight-hours women's record of 2066 lambs set in the Central North Island on January 23 last year. She shore a personal best of 608, the best of the day and at an average of 76 an hour.

Under the auspices of the World Sheep Shearing Records Society, there are standard rules, with five "runs" during the day, from 5am-7am, 8am-9.45am, 10.15am-noon, 1pm-2.45pm, and 3.15pm-5pm, separated by one-hour breakfast and lunch breaks, and half-hour morning and afternoon "smoko" (morning and afternoon-tea breaks).

Photo / Rowena Duncum

For comparison sake, eight-hours records are done in four two-hour runs. Both nine hours and eight hours are standard working days in New Zealand woolsheds.

Five judges have been appointed (one watching via AVL from Australia because of Covid-19 travel restrictions) to ensure appropriate quality and record rules are adhered to.