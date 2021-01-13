Kaikohe show organisers hoping for bumper turnout

Oliver Behrns from Waiotira competes in a miniature horse harness event during a previous Kaikohe AP&H Show. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The organisers of Saturday's Kaikohe show are hoping for a bumper turnout now it's the Mid North's premier country show of the summer.

The sideshow attractions are likely to be another big drawcard this year because all kids' rides will be free — and with no entry fee at the gate for under-12s it will be a fun, and inexpensive, family day out.

The historic Bay of Islands P&I Show at Waimate North is usually Northland's first country show of the season but November's event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That means the Kaikohe Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Show is now Mid Northerners' best chance to experience a slice of rural life.

Indigo Fisher shows her skill on the mechanical bull during a previous Kaikohe AP&H Show. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Long-time Kaikohe show stalwart Margaret Osborne said the committee had decided to make all kids' rides and bouncy castles free this year.

They were also organising old-fashioned competitions such as sack races, egg-and-spoon races, horseshoe throwing and tug o' war, as well as hosting the second annual Northland Gumboot Throwing Championships.

The tug o' war would be open to teams of six family members, friends or workmates with good cash prizes, Osborne said.

No cattle would be shown this year due to ongoing concerns about Mycoplasma bovis but there would be shearing, dog trials, rare breed displays, a small animals shed, and indoor competitions testing traditional skills such as gardening, baking and crafts.

Broadwood shearing veteran Rusty Campbell competes in the 2017 Kaikohe AP&H Show. Photo / Peter de Graaf

''What we aim to do is keep it a traditional A&P show with old-fashioned things. It's a fun, traditional family day out.''

The Kaikohe show also boasted a busy equestrian ring and Northland's biggest miniature horse and harness sections.

• Entry to the show, at the corner of State Highway 12 and Ngāwhā Springs Rd, just east of Kaikohe, costs $10 per person aged 12 and over. Entry is free for children aged 11 and under if accompanied by an adult. Gates open at 9am; gumboot throwing starts at 11am. Free parking is available. Go to www.ras.org.nz/shows-events/ to download a copy of the show schedule.