Champion shearer John Kirkpatrick after knocking-off career open win number 214 at the Wairarapa Spring Shears, where he scored his first open win 30 years ago. Photo / Shearing Sports New Zealand
It was another Kirkpatrick invasion as the shearing dynasty from Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne moved in on the Wairarapa A and P Show’s Spring Shears on Sunday, at Clareville, Carterton.
Just as they had at the Gisborne Shears which kicked off the competition season at the Poverty Bay A and P Show on October 18, master shearer John Kirkpatrick won the open shearing final, crew member Bruce Grace, of Wairoa, won the senior final, and niece Jodiesha Kirkpatrick, of Gisborne, won both the junior shearing and woolhandling finals.
For Jodiesha Kirkpatrick, it continued a remarkable start to the 2024-2025 season, having just missed another double at Hawke’s Bay’s Great Raihania Shears on October 24, when she won the junior woolhandling final but was runner-up in the shearing.
For John Kirkpatrick, ONZM, it was a particularly special moment.
With 214 open wins to his name in New Zealand, Australia and the UK, he is considered second only to King Country icon Sir David Fagan, who was knighted in the 2016 New Year Honours, after retiring with a career tally of 642 wins.
However, it was again all but for Eketahuna woolhandler Ngaio Hanson, a current Transtasman Series New Zealand representative and 2023 World Championships representative, who was runner-up.
Hanson remains still without an open win despite having reached at least 20 finals over more than a decade as an open-class competitor, including coming second seven times.
Occasional competitor Ashleigh Ostler, from Kimbolton, won the senior woolhandling final, from first-time finalists Jessica Griffith and Shylagh Gordon, both of Masterton.
The competitions attracted 80 shearers and woolhandlers, with the next North Island competition being the Central Hawke’s Bay A and P Show’s Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Waipukurau this Saturday.
