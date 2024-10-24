Shearer John Kirkpatrick seen here winning the world title in Invercargill in 2017. Photo / Pete Nikolaison

Former world champions John Kirkpatrick and Joel Henare returned to home territory to win the Gisborne Shearing and Woolhandling Championships’ open finals at Poverty Bay on Saturday.

Hawke’s Bay-based 2017 World Shearing Champion Kirkpatrick won by 0.7834pts from 2023 New Zealand Shears open champion David Buick, of Pongaroa, in a five-man open shearing final of 15 sheep.

It was Kirkpatrick’s 21st Gisborne open final, dating back to his debut in 1995 and his first at the North Island’s opening show of the Shearing Sports New Zealand season since 2019.

Having undergone significant shoulder surgery last summer, but back shearing by the end of the season, Kirkpatrick was claiming his first win since being made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours.

Henare, World Woolhandling Champion in 2012 and 2017, won the Gisborne Open woolhandling final for the third year in a row and a ninth time since 2012.