Henare recently confirmed he’s in the race for New Zealand selection for the 2026 Golden Shears Championships in Masterton.
The runner-up was Monica Potae, from Kennedy Bay.
Kirkpatrick has won 213 individual titles, including 168 in New Zealand, while Henare’s win was the 139th open-final win of his career.
The shearing across the grades was a clean-up for the Kirkpatrick shearing gang and whanau connection, with Bruce Grace, from Wairoa, scoring a second win in his last season before hitting the top class, by adding the Gisborne senior title to the Waimate Shears title he won in the South Island seven days earlier.
No 1 2023-2024 junior shearer Kaivah Cooper, of Napier, claimed his first intermediate win, after finishing second at Waimate, and Kirkpatrick’s niece, Jodiesha Kirkpatrick, of Gisborne, won both the shearing and woolhandling junior finals.
The senior woolhandling final was won by Nohokainga Maraki, of Flaxmere and the novice titles both went to Gisborne competitors – Lexi Wallace in the shearing and Tu Puhia in the woolhandling.
The Gisborne championships attracted 114 entries, comprising 69 shearers and 45 woolhandlers.
Kirkpatrick’s win came ahead of Friday’s Great Raihania Shears at the Hawke’s Bay Show in Hastings, where he has had four open wins since the show’s shearing was revived in 2004.
The Hawke’s Bay show in 1902 staged the first machine shearing competition in the world, won by Rimitiriu (The Great) Raihania.
Gisborne Shearing and Woolhandling Championships results:
Poverty Bay A and P Show, Saturday, October 19, 2024.
Shearing:
Open final (15 sheep): John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki) 14m 33s, 49.9833pts, 1; David Buick (Pongaroa) 14m 6s, 50.7667pts, 2; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 14m 28s, 50.9333pts, 3; Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 13m 29s, 51.05pts, 4; Tama Niania (Gisborne) 14m 22s, 51.5667prs, 5.
Senior final (8 sheep): Bruce Grace (Wairoa/Napier) 9m 12s, 36.475pts, 1; Laura Bradley (Papatawa) 9m 20s, 38.375pts, 2; Dylan Young (Gisborne) 9m 58s, 39.025pts, 3; Jack Hutchinson (England) 9m 44s, 39.95pts, 4; Jesse Fleming (Whatatutu) 10m, 46.5pts, 5.
Intermediate final (5 sheep): Kaivah Cooper (Napier) 7m 10s, 28.1pts, 1; Ryka Swann (Wairoa) 7m, 34.6pts, 2; Reese Harwood (-) 7m 43s, 35.15pts, 3; Heath Barnsdall (Piopio) 8m 37s, 36.45pts, 4; Mitch Nation (Napier) 7m 25s, 42.45pts, 5.
Junior final (4 sheep): Jodiesha Kirkpatrick (Gisborne) 9m, 33.5pts, 1; George Peacock (Waipukurau) 7m 50s, 39pts, 2; Tatijana Keefe (Raupunga) 9m 53s, 40.65pts, 3; Ben Vanner (Wairoa) 9m 57s, 46.35pts, 4; Ashlin Swann (Wairoa) 11m 16s, 48.8pts, 5.
Novice (1 sheep): Lexi Wallace (Gisborne) 5m 5s, 25.25pts, 1; Ben Clouston (-) 3m 48s, 294pts, 2; Charlie Bennett (Gisborne) 6m 11s, 30.55pts, 3; Peti Biddle (Gisborne) 3m 21s, 31.05pts, 4; Iziah Castle (Gisborne) 3m 20s, 33pts, 5.
Woolhandling:
Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne/Motueka) 113.868pts, 1; Monica Potae (Kennedy Bay) 160.092pts, 2; Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 205.668pts, 3; Marika Braddick (Eketahuna) 237.072pts, 4.
Senior final: Nohokainga Maraki (Flaxmere) 121.876pts, 1; Tatijana Keefe (Raupunga) 123.444pts, 2; Jamie Pinfold (Gisborne) 144.32pts, 3; Clara Taingahue (Gisborne) 181.4pts, 4.
Junior final: Jodiesha Kirkpatrick (Gisborne) 108.112pts, 1; Mere Maraki (Flaxmere) 108.666pts, 2; Shaquille Hauiti (Pongaroa) 139.802pts, 3; Kalyah Ferguson (Otane) 150.25pts, 4.
Novice: Tu Puhia (Gisborne) 41.994pts, 1; Makere Ruru (Gisborne) 51.84pts, 2; Kiera Phillips (-) 52.502pts, 3; Emma Davoren (Gisborne) 56.62pts, 4.