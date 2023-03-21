Shearing: First Open title for McSkimming at 40

Willy McSkimming final gets an Open-class shearing win, at the Methven A and P Show. Photo / Supplied

Success comes to those who wait, even for a shearer who’s just won his first Open final and reckons that at the age of 40 he’s in his twilight.

But the years of concentrating on a contracting run in the North Island before returning to the south as a field representative for Heiniger doesn’t seem to have done any harm for now Oamaru-based Willy McSkimming, who made the breakthrough at the Methven A and P Show on Saturday.

He beat two others who have tasted Open victory before, in runner-up and New Zealand-based Chilean shearer Luis Pincol and third-placed Paul Hodges, from Geraldine.

It’s not as if he hasn’t had a bit of potential, for he was sixth in last year’s PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Circuit, the 50th year for the McSkimming Memorial Triple Crown, commemorating grandfather and finewool shearing legend Fred McSkimming.

Back in the day, he was good enough to win a New Zealand Spring Shears Intermediate title at Waimate, in 2003; although McSkimming reckons any win around then was a “bonus,” up against the likes of eventual Golden Shears Open and World champion Cam Ferguson.

Saturday’s final, over nine lambs each, was a bit of a match race, with McSkimming finishing in 8min 51sec, to just pip Rogers in the race for time honours.

Southland shearer Josef Winders had his second Senior win this season, beating brother Gabriel by over five points, while Golden Shears Intermediate champion Will Stewart, of Balclutha, continued his triumphant form by beating Dre Roberts, of Mataura, by over six points in their final.

Emma Martin, of Gore, who won at the Pahiatua Shears just before the Golden Shears, returned to winning form in Saturday’s Junior final, beating regular rivals Cody Waihape, of Mataura, and Lydia Thomson, of Rangiora.

RESULTS of the Methven Lambshears at the Methven A and P Show on Saturday, March 18, 2023:

Open final (9 sheep): Willy McSkimming (Oamaru) 8min 51sec, 34.88pts, 1; Luis Pinol (Chile/Oamaru) 9min 51sec, 39.22pts, 2; Paul Hodges (Geraldine) 8min 52sec, 44.16pts, 3.

Senior final (5 sheep): Josef Winders (Invercargill) 6min 29sec, 26.05pts, 1; Gabriel Winders (Winton) 7min 2sec, 30.7pts, 2; Blake McKenzie (Riverton) 7min 17sec, 31.05pts, 3.

Intermediate final (4 sheep): Will Sinclair (Balclutha) 6min 23sec, 26.15pts, 1; Dre Roberts (Mataura) 6min 19sec, 32.7pts, 2; Henri Duchaux (France) 7min 16sec, 35.3pts, 3.

Junior final (3 sheep): Emma Martin (Gore) 6min, 24pts, 1; Cody Waihape (Mataura) 5min 59sec, 26.28pts, 2; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 6min 21sec, 26.38pts, 3.