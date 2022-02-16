Second day of Hawarden Ewe Fair 'more fluent', despite rain

Photo / File

Sheep from far and wide were up for sale at the Hawarden Ewe Fair.

Around 20,000 ewes and rams went under the hammer over two successive Fridays at the Hawarden Saleyards.

PGG Wrightson Marlborough livestock manager Pete Barnes sold more than 2500 ewes on behalf of clients on the second day of the Hawarden Ewe Fair on February 4.

The northern contingent included capital stock from Ragged Point Station on D'Urville Island.

Ragged Point Station was selling 1200 ewes as it makes the switch from Perendale to Wiltshire sheep, following the trend away from wool.

Barnes also sold Romney ewes from Ward and Romney-cross ewes from Woodbank Angus at Clarence Valley.

"The Marlborough Ewe Fair has dwindled with the uptake of vineyards, so we've made the decision to send the sheep to the market," he said.

"I'm pretty impressed with the presentation here today, it's a very strong line-up of crossbred sheep and they're in good condition."

Unlike the sunny opening day on January 28, attendees at the ewe fair's second day were greeted by showers but that failed to deter the small, but enthusiastic crowd who came to support the event, amid the restrictions of the Red traffic light settings.

Things got off to a strong start with pen one selling for $280, matching the top price from day one.

Pen one comprised 166 Romney two-tooth ewes vendored by Millton Farm Ltd, of Birch Hill, near Oxford.

While that proved to be the top price of the day, PGG Wrightson livestock agent Kevin Rowe said the second day was "a bit more fluent", with a slightly bigger crowd and an average price of about $180.

"People were still competing to the last pen which is always a good sign.

"It was a good trading day for both sides. The farmers would be happy with the prices they got and most of the buyers went home with what they wanted."

The increased interest on the second day may have been due to the demand for strong wool sheep, whereas the opening day featured fine wool sheep, Rowe said.

Hazlett Livestock auctioneer Allister Orchard said ewes travelled from Marlborough, north and central Canterbury.

The capital lines of stock on sale included Millton Farming Ltd, which fetched between $238 and $280 for its pens of two-tooth Romney ewes.

Woodbank Angus sold 1000 mixed aged "Romdale" and "Romtex" ewes for between $169 and $216.