After being involved with the documentaries Like a Man and Man Enough and writing his book Imposter, Chisholm was asked to speak at a Rural Support Trust fundraiser in New Plymouth.

“That was the first time I’d actually stood up in front of a crowd and spoken about my story and it wasn’t easy,” he said.

He received a standing ovation and was inundated by people wanting to tell him their own story.

“I realised that I’m fortunate to be in a position where people listen to me and I can relate to them,” Chisholm said.

“Since I have been farming, I have also had insight into what issues the rural communities face.”

To others, Chisholm had it all.

A jet-setting life as a TV presenter and journalist, covering all the big stories in the glitzy world of media and living the dream.

“That couldn’t have been further from the truth,” he said.

“I was tired, irritable, burnt out and depressed.”

He sought help and pulled himself back, including leaving the world of television behind and moving with his family to a South Island sheep and beef farm.

He has gratefully immersed himself in rural life.

“On the tour, I still find it difficult to be away from home and I miss family things like coaching my sons’ football teams.

“It’s really hard spending time on my own, but it also gives me time to think.”

Chisholm described sleep as “the best drug I have ever taken”, and rates that along with exercise and social connection as the three most important things to find time for.

“Even if it’s hard, sometimes you’ve got to do what you don’t want to do to get out of that hole.

“If I can be the reason someone reaches out for help, then that’s really cool.”



