From picking up a paintbrush at the age of 15, she went on to complete a Master’s Degree in Fine Art.

“I love both abstract and realistic elements in my art, so I’m trying to combine them,” she explained.

“If everything is too detailed, you might as well take a photo.

“I like to see that it’s actually paint.”

Jenny’s art is influenced by her rural surroundings in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Her lifestyle block in Awakeri, near Whakatāne, is home to cows, pigs, ducks, chickens and a dog which keep her busy when she’s not working part-time.

Her spare time is spent immersed in her craft.

Jenny doing a live art display at the recent Original Art Expo in Tauranga. Photo / Debbie Griffiths

She paints with oils, favouring reds, blues and browns, and prefers to mix her own colours.

“I don’t use a lot of greens or purples,” she said, “So I just create my own blends.”

Jenny’s journey is as much about capturing a moment in nature as it is about technique.

“Birds are such fleeting creatures; you only see them for a moment, and then they’re gone,” she said.

“I hope my work gives people a glimpse into those moments.”

Jenny with her beloved pigs on her property in Awakeri.

Having grown up surrounded by nature in both Finland and now in New Zealand, Jenny feels fortunate to have such diverse inspiration.

She photographs birds herself, believing it’s crucial to have seen them in real life to truly capture them on canvas.

Her dream? To become a full-time artist and travel to the most remote places of New Zealand, photographing and painting birds like the albatross and penguins on our rugged coastlines.

For now, Jenny finds inspiration closer to home.

“There’s a wetland area behind the houses here, and you’ll see black swans, kingfishers, pūkeko, and stilts — especially at low tide,” she said.

“I’m always inspired by what I see.”

Jenny’s deep connection to birds passed down from her grandmother, continues to inspire her work, and she hopes that through her paintings, others will feel a similar bond with nature.



