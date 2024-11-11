“We use hot tubs here on our Zorb site and we realised that when they come to the end of their life, you take the entire thing to the landfill and it’s a big, big product that ends up taking up a trailer and a half and just gets dumped,” he said.

“We thought that’s not very satisfactory, there must be a better way of doing it.”

The company manufactured its hot tubs featuring materials like recycled native timber, hemp fibres and wool.

After starting the one-year project last February, the company’s $146,000 investment into the project was boosted by a further $97,000 from the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures Fund.

The project was a pivot for the company during the tourism slowdown brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Throughout Covid we were looking at some different things, seeing as tourism wasn’t going terribly well,” Akers said.

“And so we looked at the idea of making a more sustainable hot tub and spa cover as well because spa covers can be made of polystyrene and spa pools can be made of plastic and all sorts of nasties in terms of the insulation.”

The company was testing water temperatures in the tubs – comparing wool insulation with none at all.

He said so far the results had been positive.

“We’re definitely getting a degree or two of extra warming from having that wool layer in there, which is great.

“A rough estimate in terms of how much that might save you in electricity costs, we’re looking at something like $400 a year saved in electricity for the heating by having that wool insulating layer inside the hot tub.”

Akers said with more testing in various environments, he hoped the spas could soon be scaled up and sold domestically and possibly even internationally.

