Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Rotorua’s Outdoor Gravity using wool and hemp to make hot tubs more sustainable

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
3 mins to read
Wool insulation in an Outdoor Gravity NZ hot tub prototype. Photo / Supplied

Wool insulation in an Outdoor Gravity NZ hot tub prototype. Photo / Supplied

By Monique Steele of RNZ

A Bay of Plenty tourism company is on a mission to make locally made hot tubs more environmentally friendly — with the help of New Zealand wool.

Outdoor Gravity New Zealand manufactures Zorb balls, which have become a well-known tourist attraction in Rotorua.

However, during Covid-19 when the tourism industry was flipped on its head, the company started looking at how to diversify the business – and saw an opportunity with hot tubs, general manager David Akers said.

Akers said the materials used to make spa pools were unsustainable in the long run.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We use hot tubs here on our Zorb site and we realised that when they come to the end of their life, you take the entire thing to the landfill and it’s a big, big product that ends up taking up a trailer and a half and just gets dumped,” he said.

“We thought that’s not very satisfactory, there must be a better way of doing it.”

The company manufactured its hot tubs featuring materials like recycled native timber, hemp fibres and wool.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After starting the one-year project last February, the company’s $146,000 investment into the project was boosted by a further $97,000 from the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures Fund.

The project was a pivot for the company during the tourism slowdown brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Throughout Covid we were looking at some different things, seeing as tourism wasn’t going terribly well,” Akers said.

“And so we looked at the idea of making a more sustainable hot tub and spa cover as well because spa covers can be made of polystyrene and spa pools can be made of plastic and all sorts of nasties in terms of the insulation.”

The company was testing water temperatures in the tubs – comparing wool insulation with none at all.

He said so far the results had been positive.

“We’re definitely getting a degree or two of extra warming from having that wool layer in there, which is great.

“A rough estimate in terms of how much that might save you in electricity costs, we’re looking at something like $400 a year saved in electricity for the heating by having that wool insulating layer inside the hot tub.”

Akers said with more testing in various environments, he hoped the spas could soon be scaled up and sold domestically and possibly even internationally.

– RNZ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country