The Tukituki River at Waipukurau this morning looking towards the railway bridge.

Central Hawke's Bay residents are bracing themselves for more heavy rain this afternoon as the Tukituki and Waipawa Rivers rage bank-to-bank and flooding has closed many rural roads.

There have been reports of 50mm and over 200mm of rain across the district. Metservice has extended its heavy rain warning for Hawke's Bay until 8pm Friday, and the Central Hawke's Bay District Council has activated its emergency response team and is working to ensure there is a team available overnight tonight.

The council is also asking residents to conserve water to help its systems cope, with Level Four water restrictions being put in place in Waipawa and Waipukurau.

CHB District Council chief executive Monique Davidson said the restrictions are in place as there is a lot of stormwater infiltration into the wastewater system, and there is a need to prevent as much water going into that network as possible.

Road closures have been advised at Herrick St Ongaonga, The Brow Rd Tikokino to Argyll,

Elsthorpe Rd from Atua to St Lawrence Roads, Clareinch Rd, Mangakuri Rd, Makaretu Rd,

Eastwood Rd, Mill Rd, Tikokino Rd, Long Range Rd and part of Wakarara Rd>

Omakere, Elsthorpe and Arygll East Schools are closed as are the Waipawa Library and Zinc Cafe in Waipukurau.

The council is advising people to stay tuned to the local radio station or check the council Facebook page for updates and asks that residents continue to report issues by phoning (06) 857 8060 as crews are out across the entire district and are continuing to monitor river levels and the forecast.