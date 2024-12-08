A cow pill, vaccines, and specially treated grass seed are among the products it is hoped will be in farmers’ methane-busting toolkits in the not-too-distant future.
As debate intensified last week over reduction targets for the potent greenhouse gas, scientists, industry leaders and farmers were meeting in Wellington to look at some of the technology out there and some of the hurdles ahead.
“We don’t have any conclusive data either way on that but as we get closer to commercialisation now our programme can take more of a deeper look at that.”
Shining a light
UV-light treated grass seed holds the potential to reduce methane in pasture-fed animals, according to trials under way at Palmerston North-based BioLumic.
Founder and chief science officer Jason Wargent told RNZ’s Country Life they’re already using different “light recipes” to trigger certain traits in plants, such as yield, and in April started testing for methane reduction.
“The work of other scientists has already indicated that if you can increase the concentrations of fat in the grass, then that is related to a potential to reduce methane emission from animals.
“So BioLumic’s job will be to point our light treatment technology at rye grass seeds before they’re sown, and then we will see increases in lipids in the grass, and then we will see that potential to reduce methane.”
Lab trials will shift to field and animal trials in the coming months and treated seed could be ready for sowing on farm in two years, Wargent said, with a potential 12% reduction in methane from animals consuming the pasture.
“We’re optimistic that we’re one of the — from a cold start — speedier solutions, in the sense that we don’t have any regulatory encumbrances.
“It’s not, obviously, a genetic modification technology.”
A shot in the arm and a share of the profit
Boston-based ArkeaBio has been working on a methane-curbing vaccine since early 2023, with nearly $10 million in funds from New Zealand, and hopes to have it on the shelf within five years.
Chief executive Colin South, who grew up on a New Zealand sheep farm, said the company’s trials in the lab and with small herds at an agricultural college in Texas have shown a 10-15% methane reduction.
The vaccine, developed with $38m in venture capital, targets methanogens in the rumen via saliva and is administered like traditional vaccines.
Testing so far in the lab and using methane measurement chambers shows the company can get high levels of antibodies, that bind onto methane-producing organisms (methanogens) and that they reduce methane formation “in vitro” by 10%.
A vaccine with 20 to 30% methane reduction lasting six months is the aim and the firm hopes to have regulatory approval within five years “so we can get into the hands of farmers”.