Rabobank Best of The Country - September 18, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, to find out why the bank has lowered its forecast milk price.

This week's top interviews were:

Jacinda Ardern:

We asked the PM about vaccine hesitancy, her lack of communication with the Groundswell protest group, and whether James Shaw was tone deaf in heading to a climate change conference in Glasgow.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri commented on RSE workers, shipping woes and taking the Chinese to task over the illegal and unauthorised growing of NZ Sungold Kiwifruit.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst explained the rationale behind the bank's recent decision to lower its forecast milk price to $7-80 for the 2021/22 season.

Don Carson:

What happens to carbon forests when they fall over, die or rot? What happens to the remaining land? And does carbon farming have "the potential to bring about the greatest land change uses, both intended and unintended, that New Zealand has seen in the last 100 years".

Sam Whitelock:

Farmstrong's Ambassador commented on his own mental health after being left to cool his heels on this side of the Tasman.

Listen below: