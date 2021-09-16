Groundswell NZ releases details for 'The Mother of all Protests'

Groundswell's "Howl of a protest" in Hawke's Bay in July this year. Photo / Warren Buckland

Farmer protest group Groundswell NZ has released further details about its next protest event.

"The Mother of All Protests" will take place on Sunday, November 21.

Groundswell was founded by West Otago farmers Bryce McKenzie and Laurie Patterson in 2020, and the group's "Howl of a Protest" attracted tens of thousands of people across New Zealand in July.

Convoys of tractors and utes took to the streets, in solidarity against what Groundswell said were unworkable government regulations.

The group's "Enough is Enough" message, which outlined its concerns and was delivered at the protests, gave the Government a month to address the issues, or Groundswell said it would take further action.

"The Mother of All Protests" is that follow-up action, and the group is calling for supporters to travel into their local town, to congregate at 1pm.

At 1.35pm on all Newstalk ZB frequencies, the group said its Groundswell Statement will be played over the airwaves.

In the press release, Groundswell asked supporters to "turn up the volume, turn off your engine, open the windows so all can hear – get out and stand up New Zealand".

The group also said it was offering a list of placard slogans on its website.

Groundswell had also published the protest on its Facebook page which had already gained support with over 300 shares and more that 700 likes so far.

Groundswell hoped "The Mother of All Protests" would build momentum towards its "Groundswell Gathering" which will take place at Parliament in February 2022.