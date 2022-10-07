Rabobank Best of The Country: October 8, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, who reviewed the bank's latest farmer confidence survey.

The week's top interviews were:

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

"Nadia's Farm" kicked off on TV3 this week. Is it a Celebrity Country Calendar? We ask the very down-to-earth celebrity farming couple, who are the stars of the show.

Jacinda Ardern:

On Wednesday we asked the Prime Minister to comment on a challenging day ahead on the financial front for Kiwis, National's tax cuts, the Income Insurance Scheme (Jobs Tax), why she wasn't tougher on Kelvin Davis and whether Willie Jackson out of his depth over the TVNZ / RNZ merger?

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive reviews the bank's latest farmer confidence survey (inching higher, albeit from near-record-low levels) and we launch the 2022 Rabobank Good Deeds promotion - your chance to win cash and labour for your community project.

Samuel Whitelock:

The All Blacks locking legend and Farmstrong Ambassador joins us to talk a bit of farming, footy and good mental health.

Shane Jones:

He's back! The Prince of the Provinces. The self-titled Matua Shane Jones. And it's no holds barred as we discuss wrong tree, wrong place, Dr Rod Carr, the Māori caucus, and the desecration of a carving in Kaitaia.

