Rabobank Best of The Country - October 16, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, to find out why she's sticking with a $7-80 milk price forecast.

This week's top interviews were:

Peter Hynes:

It's Ag Mental Health Week so we headed to Cork, Ireland, to catch up with the Irish dairy farmer who founded it in 202 - after realising the UK and Ireland lost more farmers to suicide than farm accidents.

Jacinda Ardern:

We asked the PM if today's vaxathon was nifty or naff. We also looked at why rural New Zealand lagged behind in the vaccination stakes, why there was continuing disquiet over Three Waters and what to do about Bishop Brian Tamaki.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent, and social media Ag influencer, admitted he had a crush on Jacinda Ardern. Plus, we looked at why the Brits were running out of pigs and petrol.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst explained why her bank was dragging the chain with its $7-80 milk price forecast - now trailing the front runner by 70c per kgMS.

Marc Gascoigne:

We caught up with a Waikato dairy farmer and Farmstrong Ambassador for Ag Mental Health Week. He shared his mental health journey, along with some helpful tips on how to reduce stress.

Dan Henry:

We chatted to the man behind the iconic voice of the iconic television show, Country Calendar.

