Rabobank Best of The Country - October 9, 2021

This week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

We asked Act's leader if we were on a road to nowhere or did the Government have a roadmap to get us out of Covid lockdown? We also agreed that Police Commissioner Andrew Coster needed to go harder on Bishop Brian Tamaki.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist was outraged about a children's book - Wildlife of Aotearoa - that she said threw farming under the bus. Plus, she said farmer industry-good bodies needed to be courageous, not subservient.

Sam Cane:

We chatted to the All Blacks captain about his debut for the King Country Rams.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive commented on this week's "flat as a pancake" GDT auction, a bullish milk futures market, and how the dairy co-op was operating under Covid restrictions and protocols.

Helen Beattie:

The chief officer for the NZ Veterinary Association lamented the difficulty of getting the allocated 50 general practice vets (with a border exemption) into the country, with only two thus far getting through the MIQ system.

Judith Collins:

National's leader got on the front foot over gangs and the role she said they were playing in spreading Covid. Plus, we looked at her roadmap to get out of Covid lockdown.

