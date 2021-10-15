The Country - Number one edition

Photo / Andrew Warner

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and the team revealed the number one song from the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition and the lucky winners who get a share of $5000!

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster tells us what's in store for the weekend.

Adam Thompson:

He's a nurseryman, conservationist, farmer and mortgage broker. He's also a finalist in the 2021 Zanda McDonald Award.

Barbara Kuriger:

It's International Day of Rural Women and we find one of our leading ones, National's agriculture spokesperson, in Gisborne where she's spreading the gospel of vaccination.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders whether Ashley's thrown in towel when it comes to Covid elimination. Plus we look at the weird and wacky cocktail of sex workers, Bishop Brian and Sandra Goudie.

Bruce Weir:

Rabobank's GM of Country Banking announces the winners of the Rabobank Top 100 Farm Tracks competition.

Listen below: