Rabobank Best of The Country - November 6, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank Ag Analyst Genevieve Steven about the bank's latest NZ Agribusiness Monthly Report.

This week's top interviews were:

Jane Smith:

Jane Smith is an outspoken North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist. This week she reckoned The Country's host might have got it wrong over his comments around the timing of the Groundswell protest.

Winston Peters:

He put them there and now he's putting the boot in. The former Deputy PM launched a full-scale attack on the government.

Genevieve Steven:

We headed to a North Canterbury sheep and beef farm to talk a Rabobank Ag Analyst (and 2021 Zanda McDonald Award finalist) about the bank's latest NZ Agribusiness Monthly Report - A slow start to new season growth.

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers urged farmers to create a checklist on how to run their farm in case they get Covid-19 and can't do so themselves. Plus, in response to DairyNZ and Damien O'Connor he came up with an additional list of 10 things the government can do to help farmers.

Sir John Key:

We asked our former Prime Minister about the prospects of the world plunging into another GFC and where New Zealand's future lies as a food-producing nation? We also look at the future of alternative proteins and how they could play a complementary role alongside traditional livestock farming? And is he coming back for 2023?

