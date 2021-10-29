Rabobank Best of The Country - October 30, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Singapore-based global strategist Michael Every, to talk about worldwide food prices.

This week's top interviews were:

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister commented on the prospects of a hard border between the North and South Islands, mandating the jab for beneficiaries, and whether the government was going to give ground on Three Waters reforms.

Barbara Kuriger:

National's agricultural spokeswoman agreed that the government was doubling down by mandating Three Waters reforms for local councils. Plus, we asked if Groundswell was tone-deaf around the timing of the "Mother of all Protests"?

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent commented on a plunging American dairy herd, surging feed and fertiliser prices, and a $5 billion battery plant for his home state of Kentucky.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics said new alternative proteins will not save the planet and fake meat and milk were worse for your health than the real stuff.

Chris Russell:

We found our Australian correspondent back in his home state of NSW, following several months on the road touring the Lucky Country (where some states had been luckier than others).

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Singapore-based global strategist commented on the island state's much-lauded Covid response. Plus, we looked at the burgeoning price of food worldwide and the spiralling cost of inputs such as fertiliser and feed.

