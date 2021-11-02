DairyNZ: 10 ways the Government can back Kiwi dairy farmers

The View from the Cowshed survey summarises the top of mind concerns of Kiwi dairy farmers, like the Woodward family of Ōtorohanga. Photo / Supplied

DairyNZ has released 10 recommendations for the Government on how it can support Kiwi dairy farmers.



The recommendations have been drawn from DairyNZ's latest "View from the Cowshed" survey of 425 dairy farmers.

It was the second "Cowshed" survey and gave an interesting overview of what was on farmers' minds, DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said.

"It really just tells us where the pressures are for dairy farmers right now, but also where they're making positive progress on a number of issues," he told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

The top four ways the Government could back dairy farmers was to slow down regulatory change, help the sector overcome its workforce challenges, actively partner with farmers and rural communities, and set a clear research and development strategy.

Farmers were feeling overloaded by Governmental regulations, Mackle said.

"That is the number one issue at the moment. We all accept that regulations are part of life ... but at the same time, the pace and scale of it has been huge."

Farmers were making on-farm changes to improve environmental management and workplace conditions but still felt under pressure from constant regulatory change, Mackle said.

While he believed the Government was starting to understand farmers' concerns, a further problem came from people "on the other side of the coin" who wanted to see change happen faster.

The fifth recommendation was to "proudly champion" New Zealand's split gas approach internationally.

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), currently taking place in Glasgow, was the perfect opportunity to do this, Mackle said.

"We would dearly love Minister Shaw to go in to bat for Kiwi farmers - not just dairy farmers - all of our farmers.

"We're world-leading in terms of the carbon-efficient production of milk and meat and as part of that [we should be] championing, what we would argue strongly, is our world-leading split gas approach at COP26."

New Zealand's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) had been updated at COP26 to reduce GHG emissions by 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. The first NDC was 30 per cent.

Mackle was disappointed that the new NDC didn't reflect New Zealand's domestic policy when it came to split gas.

"Why not reflect that and that commitment internationally? Why not push that out there with other countries?"

Recommendation number six was to invest significantly in improved digital connectivity, something that would help attract young people to the sector, Mackle said.

"Given we're so short of staff right now and we would desperately love more Kiwis to join us.

"We know that broadband connectivity is probably the number one driver for young people to go into a rural area - they want to be connected."

Dairy was New Zealand's leading export sector, employed 50,000 Kiwis and was forecast to contribute over $40 billion to the economy this year, Mackle said in a statement.

"So it's important for our country's success that farmers are supported to keep contributing to New Zealand."

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle. Photo / Supplied

