NZ primary sector No 1 in KPMG's Net Zero Readiness Index

File photo / Kim Gillespie

New Zealand's agriculture, land use and forestry sector has been ranked No 1 for tackling climate change issues in a recently released global report.

In its Net Zero Readiness Index (NZRI), global consultancy KPMG examined 103 indicators of commitment and performance on decarbonising in 32 countries, which together are responsible for around three-quarters of global emissions.

While New Zealand's overall national performance was ranked ninth, with Norway, the UK and Sweden taking out the top three places, its agriculture, land use and forestry league table came in at first place.

The report's authors took note of New Zealand's high levels of forest biomass, low levels of food loss, a comparatively high number of agricultural clean-tech companies and the He Waka Eke Noa government and food and fibre sector climate action partnership.

Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard welcomed the report's findings.

"With environmental NGOs and commentators regularly pointing the finger of blame at our farmers, it's pleasing to see an independent and in-depth assessment tell a very different story."

Other comments in the report on the global agricultural scene also resonated with Federated Farmers, Hoggard said.

"Unlike so many other studies and commentaries, KPMG recognises that feeding the world has to be balanced with emissions reductions."

One point the report made was "particularly pertinent to New Zealand," Hoggard said.

"The Net Zero Readiness Index report says gene editing could allow significant progress for food producers in the drive to limit global warming, 'but many governments are opposed' with their views 'often based on older and less sophisticated genetic modification technologies'."

The report noted that reducing methane is a big issue for New Zealand, given livestock agriculture makes up a large share of the economy.

Hoggard said the technologies KPMG identified, such as low-emission feeds, future breeding programmes and methane vaccines, will be key for Kiwi farmers, who already boast the lowest emissions in the world per kilogram of meat and milk produced.

While New Zealand ranked No 1 for agriculture, land use and forestry in the NZRI's sector analysis on decarbonisation action and preparedness, it didn't do so well for the four other sectors.

New Zealand ranked 6th of 32 for electricity and heat; 30th for transport, 19th for buildings and 15th for industry.

Net Zero Readiness Index Top 10

1. Norway

2. United Kingdom

3. Sweden

4. Denmark

5. Germany

6. France

7. Japan

8. Canada

9. New Zealand

10. Italy

Read the full report here.