Rabobank Best of The Country - November 14, 2020

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Blake Holgate to find out what sustainable finance was all about.

This week's top interviews were:

Jacqui Macalister:

This week we talked to Compass Agribusiness's new GM Sustainability, who brought to the role two decades of experience in corporate sustainability and food value chains for IKEA Food and McDonald's.

Blake Holgate:

From sustainable food we "pivoted to focus our lens" on sustainable finance. Who knew there was ever such a thing?

Mike Chapman:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ talked about the ongoing battle the industry was facing to get labour to harvest our crops and pick our fruit this season, as essential migrant labour remained locked out due to Covid.

Julia Jones:

We looked at the dairy markets and celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Agri Women's Development Trust with the Head of Analytics at NZX.

Chris Russell:

This week our Australian correspondent said 700 workers had been accepted into Tasmania from the Pacific Islands to help the horticulture industry. Plus, farming met high fashion as Hermès purchased a Northern Territory crocodile farm.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister for Agriculture pondered whether the Government was doing enough for the struggling horticulture sector. He also discussed whether his new portfolios would allow him to make any headway, and what his first priorities for the agriculture sector were.

