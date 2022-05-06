Rabobank Best of The Country: May 7, 2022

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank Ag Analyst Genevieve Steven, to take a closer look at the bank's May Agribusiness Monthly Report.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

We asked the National Party leader about diversity (or the lack of?) in the selection of the candidate for the Tauranga by-election. Plus, we looked at Three Waters and the Aussie election.

Paul Walker:

This Te Puke dairy farmer suffered a real stress burnout a few years back. He credited a Farmstrong workshop for turning his life and farming business around.

Jacinda Ardern:

On Wednesday's show, on her regular fortnightly slot, I asked the PM whether Winston had been harshly treated by the Speaker, about the latest poll, a Wealth Tax and Three Waters. Plus, there was a mea culpa from one of us about nursing numbers.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank's Ag Analyst commented on the bank's hot-off-the-press May Agribusiness Monthly Report which saws good prices for red meat being tempered by the increasing cost of farm inputs (such as fertiliser and fuel) and interest rates.

Winston Peters:

On Thursday's show the most talked-about politician in the land this week had his say on Mallard, martyrdom, the prospect of a Wealth Tax, opening an all-weather track at Riccarton and getting Simon Bridges round for some drinks.

