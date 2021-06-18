Rabobank Best of The Country - June 19, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Fieldays 2021.

This week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

We caught up with a fired-up Act Party leader who reckoned the government was taxing tradies to subsidise Teslas with its EV discount scheme.

Jen Scoular:

The chief executive of NZ Avocado talked about a record-breaking year for the industry.

John McOviney:

The Waitomo sheep and beef farmer is also the chief executive of Steelfort. He commented on the state of the sheep and beef industry and why he was dubious about the EV subsidy scheme, even though he supported much of it in principle.

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand's leading farmers paid tribute to his late brother-in-law, Sir Eion Edgar, one of New Zealand's leading philanthropists.

Penny Simmonds and Kieran McAnulty:

This week's political panel pondered whether "privileged Pākehā farmers" were pushing back against environmental regulation and whether Julie Anne Genter was out to lunch over EVs.

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister popped in on Fieldays day three, for a chat about EVs, (or "ute-gate" as Jamie was calling it) and primary sector work shortage issues, before heading off for her vaccination that afternoon.

Listen below: