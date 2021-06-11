Rabobank Best of The Country - June 12, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, to find out more about the bank's latest Dairy Quarterly report.

This week's top interviews were:

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics talked about her latest column, the Methane Muddle. We also wondered what the Climate Change Commission report would hold for the rural sector.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM pondered the Climate Change Commission report, the nurses strike, the Boomers' Bike Bridge, the vaccine roll-out and why she hadn't had hers earlier.

Andrew Morrison:

The Chairman of Beef + Lamb New Zealand took a look at the Climate Change Commission final advice report.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst discussed the bank's latest Dairy Quarterly report which saw it increasing its forecast farmgate milk price to $8.

James Shaw:

We asked the Climate Change Minister what the Climate Change Commission report would mean for Kiwi farmers.

Barry Soper:

Our NZ Radio Awards-winning political correspondent talked about a victory for the ages, the Boomer Bike Bridge, the CCC report, Nick Smith and Trevor Mallard.

