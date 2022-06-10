Rabobank Best of The Country: June 11, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris about why the bank has partnered with Silver Fern Farms on a sustainability-linked financing facility.

The week's top interviews were:

Matt Chisholm:

He's a fair dinkum TV celebrity and Central Otago hobby farmer who had just been appointed the inaugural Ambassador for the Rural Support Trust. We reckoned his "earthy" honesty and humour was a perfect fit for the role.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive commented on a good GDT auction overnight (plus 1.5 per cent), the rationale behind the co-op's share buyback, and whether He Wake Eke Noa got the Fonterra tick of approval.

Jane Smith:

We got a farmer's response to the He Waka Eke Noa partnership's recommendations and it would be an understatement to say this North Otago award-winning environmentalist was far from impressed!

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank explained why the bank had partnered with Silver Fern Farms on a sustainability-linked financing facility, plus we talked about He Waka Eke Noa's recommendations and the SOPI (Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries) Report.

Jim Hopkins:

Our resident rural raconteur on his beloved and historic hometown of Oamaru hosting the SIDE Conference and why he had a "beef" with the accounting around ruminant GHG emissions.

