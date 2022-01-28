Rabobank Best of The Country - January 29, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's animal proteins (sheep and beef) analyst Genevieve Steven, to find out about good red meat prices.

This week's top interviews were:

Tom Walsh:

We lightened things up a little by yarning with the Olympic shot put bronze medallist and one of the stars of last Saturday's T20 Black Clash. We knew he loved his cricket and rugby, but did he love farming?

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade made his first appearance in 2022. He defended the Government's policies around carbon farming and astonishingly claimed a doubling of ICU bed capacity.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist reckoned "every politician should have an expiry date". Plus, we asked if things are getting dry down on the farm.

Craig Little:

The Wairoa mayor didn't buy into the Minister of Agriculture's rhetoric around "right tree, right place" saying carbon farming (and to a lesser degree, production forestry) was destroying communities on the east coast of the North Island.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank's animal proteins (sheep and beef) analyst commented on good red meat prices and how the industry was planning to cope with Covid.

Christopher Luxon:

In his first appearance on The Country for the new year, the new National leader commented on the latest One News poll, inflation, and where he intended to attack the Labour government in 2022.

Listen below: