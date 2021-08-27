Rabobank Best of The Country, August 28, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's newly appointed animal proteins analyst Genevieve Steven, about the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report.

Dame Susan Devoy:

We last chatted to this iconic New Zealand sportswoman (and former Race Relations Commissioner) on May 20, 2020, when she rolled up her sleeves to pack Kiwifruit. This week we talked about the wonderful achievements of West Coaster Paul Coll, after he won the British Squash Open overnight.

Jane Smith:

Our North Otago correspondent talked about the highs and lows of life on the farm under Level 4 lockdown and about the "inconvenient truth about methane".

Genevieve Steven:

We headed to Mt Lyford to yarn to Rabobank's newly appointed animal proteins analyst, who commented on the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report, which is very bullish for pricing over the next few months.

Don Carson:

We looked at the challenges the [dormant under Level 4] forestry industry was facing, with the spokesman from the Forest Owners Association.

Julia Jones:

The Eureka-based Head of Insight for NZX posed an edgy question. Has Rural New Zealand turned into a bunch of whingers? And is one voice for farmers actually the answer?

Judith Collins:

We asked the Opposition Leader if she was stuck between a rock and a hard place when it came to her Covid response and holding the government to account. Plus, was it true the National caucus had an almighty bust up over Zoom? And did she think farmers had turned into a bunch of whingers?

Listen below: