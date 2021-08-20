Rabobank Best of The Country - August 21, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's Emma Higgins about the game-changing Delta variant.

This week's top interviews were:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of our leading farming academics said the IPCC report's "Code-Red for Humanity" was an attention-grabbing headline, and one that Greenpeace was very quick to jump on. We also looked at why synthetic food is bad for us and the planet.

Miles Hurrell:

We questioned how the dairy industry was faring under Level 4 lockdown and asked Fonterra's chief executive about the latest GDT auction (plus 0.3 per cent, WMP down 1.5 per cent).

Chris Russell:

We compared Covid lockdown notes with our Australian correspondent who was freely roaming in Western Australia, with little hope of getting back to his hometown of Sydney. Plus, we looked at the ever-expanding mouse plague and his chances of seeing the All Blacks in Perth next weekend.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst commented on the game-changing Delta variant, not only here in New Zealand, but also for our off-shore customers. Plus, we looked at this week's GDT auction and this season's red meat prospects.

Matt Chisholm:

In our extended feature interview, we talked to the man behind the book Imposter, and his battle with booze, crippling self-doubt and coming out the other side. Sir John Kirwan described it as "a book of great openness and courage".

Listen below: