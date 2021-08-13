Rabobank Best of The Country - August 14, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, about the bank's August Agribusiness Monthly Report.

This week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

We asked the high-flying Act leader whether there had ever been a better time to be in Opposition?

Graham West:

The national president of the NZ Farm Forestry Association said a recent Beef + Lamb NZ report that "significant" areas of pastoral farmland were being converted into forestry was alarmist and needed to be put into context.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank reviewed the bank's August Agribusiness Monthly Report which saw New Zealand's agri commodity prices marking time at highs. But for how much longer?

Jim Hopkins:

This week the rural raconteur was right behind the "no jab, no job" call, and said he was no fan of Greta Thunberg - but he remained a big fan of New Zealand farming.

Nadia Lim:

The celebrity chef and My Food Bag founder said New Zealanders were almost totally detached from the realities of producing food at scale.

Judith Collins:

We asked National's leader about her roadmap out of Covid, the latest polls (leaked and otherwise), her bizarre mating ritual dance-off with Simon Bridges and what she wanted to do with Winston!

