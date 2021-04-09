Rabobank Best of The Country - April 10, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, to take a look at the latest GDT result, as well as the bank's April Agribusiness Monthly.

This week's top interviews were:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive was more than pleased with another good GDT auction, as the 2020/21 season winds to a successful conclusion.

Philippa Cameron:

We spoke to the author of "A High Country Life - Tales & Recipes from a New Zealand Sheep Station" and gave a listener the chance to win this best-selling book.

Te Radar:

The voice of the FMG Young Farmer Contest said it's all steam ahead for the Grand Final in Christchurch in early July after 2020's Covid cancellation, with only the Northern Region Final at Pukekohe to go.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst cast her eye over the bank's April Agribusiness Monthly plus she commented on the GDT auction.

Karen Williams:

The Vice President of Federated Farmers commented on rumours circling that the well-known Wairarapa farmer and climate change warrior, James Cameron was now grazing methane-belching dairy cattle on his organic veggie-growing farm.

Simon Bridges:

The National Party's former leader said he was happy to stay just that. But do we believe him?

