Rabobank Best of The Country - March 27, 2021

It's Rural Mental Health Week on The Country, so Jamie Mackay and the team caught up with some inspirational people to hear their experiences and share their wisdom on wellbeing.

This week's top interviews were:

Sir John Kirwan:

The Country kicked off Rural Mental Health Week with a sporting Knight who made it OK to not be OK.

Tangaroa Walker:

On Tuesday we caught up with the Southland dairy farmer and prolific social media influencer who's making it his mission to MASA (Make Agriculture Sexy Again).

Matte Kirk:

Kirk is a Waikato-based Territory Manager for Pioneer Brand Seeds and a former Nuffield Scholar. His project paper was on building mental wellness in the rural sector.

Cat Levine:

Levine is an inspirational woman who's big on Big Feelings and Tractor Treks as a vehicle to raise the awareness of mental health for our school children.

Wayne Langford:

"YOLO Farmer" Langford is a Golden Bay dairy farmer who tackled his mental health demons head-on with a "you only live once" attitude. When he's not doing that, he's the national dairy chair for Federated Farmers and the inspiration behind the food charity, Meat The Need.

