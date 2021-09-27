Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination site outside sale yard reaches rural communities

The Covid-19 vaccination site was outside the Rongotea Saleyards on Tuesday this week.

William Seabrook can't get cellphone reception where he lives at Tangimoana Beach.

The 65-year-old pensioner had been toying with getting the Covid-19 vaccination, so when he switched on the wireless early this morning and heard there was a pop-in clinic just down the road at Rongotea, he took the chance to get a jab.

Tangimoana Beach man William Seabrook lined up for his first jab at Rongotea.

He put the dog in the back and drove 12km to Rongotea. Within minutes he had received his first Covid-19 vaccination, and 15 minutes later he was off to the supermarket.

"It's pension day so I was going into town to get the groceries anyway," he said.

Seabrook would return to get his second jab in six weeks.

William Seabrook took his dog for a ride while getting a Covid-19 jab at Rongotea.

The Covid-19 vaccination clinic had set up outside the livestock sale yards at Rongotea, which happens every Tuesday and attracts a big crowd of sellers and buyers. The clinic was for anyone and everyone, it just made sense to coincide it with sale day.

Covid-19 response manager Bronwen Warren said these clinics helped rural communities, like Rongotea, to access the vaccine without having to travel to neighbouring towns and cities.

Scott Drysdale was another who parked up and was given his second Covid-19 jab from vaccinator Robyn Roy.

Scott Drysdale gets his second vaccnation jab from Robyn Roy.

"I was driving past. It's done now," he said.

Vaccination clinic team leader Rebekah Elliott said they managed to vaccinate 40 people, including an 82-year-old that wouldn't have otherwise travelled to get vaccinated.

The vaccination clinic would return to Rongotea to administer more doses next week, on Tuesday, October 5.

"Anyone can turn up to these clinics. You don't have to be a farmer or at the sales yards for business."

Those involved with the Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Rongotea outside the stock sale yards wore gumboots.

The clinic was one of several available in the Mid-Central region. To find a clinic or to view the latest vaccination schedules, visit the MidCentral DHB Facebook page or phone 0800 MDHB VAX.